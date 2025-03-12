Responses to the policy were mixed, with some saying the change was necessary for religious inclusivity. Banya staff defended the decision to exclude trans people and clarified that trans women would be allowed on a second women’s night.

In the statement Wednesday, the bathhouse said it stands by its original aim of supporting “the freedom and autonomy of women whose religious practices require a more restricted environment.”

“We intended to provide this support as well as to provide inclusiveness of trans community members, by welcoming those of transgender identity on both inclusive women’s night and almost every other day of each month,” the spa said. “We see now that the word ‘almost’ in ‘almost every other day of the month’ is an opportunity to go further to support the transgender community.”