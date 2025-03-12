Archimedes Banya will allow trans people at its monthly ladies-only and men-only nights, in a reversal of a recent policy that drew criticism and an investigation.
The full-nude Russian bathhouse in the Bayview announced the change Wednesday. The spa now asks attendees of its “Special Women’s Night” event “to keep their genitals covered” to respect the religious and cultural beliefs of women “who feel most comfortable in a space without visible genitals.”
“We have come to the realization that the present moment is a critical time in history when people of transgender identity are in need of an abundance of support for their rights and freedoms,” the spa’s statement said.
The bathhouse’s policy is to be “inclusive of all people of transgender identity, for all women’s nights and men’s nights, provided that the person’s gender identity conforms to the night in question.”
Archimedes Banya recently updated its policy for gender-specific nights to exclude trans people. The language on the ladies-only event listing initially said that only “BIOLOGICAL WOMEN” would be allowed, before being updated to “sex assigned at birth.”
The city’s Human Rights Commission last week began investigating the bathhouse for excluding trans people two days a month.
Responses to the policy were mixed, with some saying the change was necessary for religious inclusivity. Banya staff defended the decision to exclude trans people and clarified that trans women would be allowed on a second women’s night.
In the statement Wednesday, the bathhouse said it stands by its original aim of supporting “the freedom and autonomy of women whose religious practices require a more restricted environment.”
“We intended to provide this support as well as to provide inclusiveness of trans community members, by welcoming those of transgender identity on both inclusive women’s night and almost every other day of each month,” the spa said. “We see now that the word ‘almost’ in ‘almost every other day of the month’ is an opportunity to go further to support the transgender community.”