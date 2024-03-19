"Ms. Lau and her family join the community in mourning the tragic loss of life that occurred in West Portal over the weekend," the statement said, adding that they were grateful to the San Francisco Police Department, the San Francisco Fire Department, and all of the other first responders at the scene, and to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office for undertaking a diligent and thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the tragic collision.

Mary Fong Lau was booked into jail on three counts of vehicular manslaughter, two reckless driving offenses, driving on the wrong side of the road and driving at an unsafe speed, records show. Lau was booked into the system at 12:15 p.m. Sunday but is currently in the hospital, Geller said.

The 78-year-old woman accused of manslaughter after a horrific wrong-way crash that killed three and severely injured an infant on Saturday at a West Portal bus stop has released a statement through her attorney, Sam Geller.

"Ms. Lau has been fully cooperating with investigators and will continue to do so," the statement added. "While it’s understandable to seek more information regarding the causes of this devastating accident, Ms. Lau and her family respectfully request privacy during this difficult time as investigators continue to gather relevant information."

Lau was no longer in the jail's booking system as of Wednesday. Geller told The Standard that she will remain in the hospital for treatment "with an understanding that she will be released at some point in the near future."



Family members were identified by officials Tuesday as Brazilian national Diego Cardoso de Oliveira, 40, and 1-year-old Joaquin Ramos Pinto de Oliveira, who died at the scene of the crash at Ulloa Street and Lenox Way. The boy's mother, Matilde Moncada Ramos Pinto, 38, died later in hospital.

The only surviving family member involved in the crash is a 2-month-old boy, according to the Brazilian consulate. The baby has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said.