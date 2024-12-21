Teenage boys all over the Bay Area are sporting what stylists call the “ alpaca” or “llama” look. The inspiration comes largely from K-pop and J-pop, whose biggest stars have been rocking loose, curly hair for a few years. One style is known as “ broccoli hair,” wherein curls are piled up on top of the head, with the sides shaved clean. What frosted tips were to the early aughts, curls are to the 2020s. And to achieve this look, many teen boys are embracing the perm.

Ethan’s parents were — obviously — supportive. “I understand,” said his father, Ed, 44, who declined to share the family’s last name. “I’m OK with him experimenting.” In fact, Ed partakes in perms too. He got his first during a work trip to China in 2020 and was impressed by how much more manageable it made his hair. He now gets one every time he makes the trip.

Ethan, who is Chinese American, estimates that seven other kids in his grade are rocking perms. “They’re all Asian,” he said. “White kids have naturally wavy hair.”

In late September, 11-year-old Ethan spent three hours and around $300 in Seo-nu Park’s salon in the Mission getting his hair permed. As his dark locks were doused with chemicals and wrapped around small rods to “set” the curl, Ethan passed the time watching basketball highlights on his iPad. The sixth grader from Miller Creek Middle School in Marin was pleased with the result: soft waves that flopped appealingly around his face. “It’s easier to style,” he said.

This is especially true of kids of Asian descent, whose hair tends to grow out straight from the shaft, unlike white or Black hair, which grows at angles or in spirals. This can lead to what some kids described to The Standard as a “sticky-outty” effect (not the official term), which can be tamed with heavy-duty hair products.

Granted, permanent waves have been a go-to for many Asian men — mainly in South Korea, China, and Japan — since the 1980s, long before the TikTok algorithm ruled teen life. But social media and the spread of Korean and Japanese pop culture have pushed the trend way beyond the borders of East Asia. With about 37% of San Francisco County identifying as Asian-American in 2023, there is now a local wave of teens and tweens giving the look their own twist.

“I know so many kids with perms,” said Carson Goldstein, a 15-year-old sophomore at Urban School of San Francisco in the Haight. He’s half Chinese, half French, with straight, wiry hair, and he wanted to embrace the wavy look.

A friend offered to give him a DIY perm, but his mother’s reaction was a hard no. What if the chemicals messed up his skin or hair, and what if his friend did a poor job?

“I was surprised he wanted a perm,” said Ida Goldstein, Carson’s mother. She knew her son spent about half an hour styling his hair every day but hadn’t realized how much it frustrated him until he asked for a perm. She gave it more thought and decided to give in, but she wanted to do it herself. She always cut her kids’ hair, so how hard could a perm be?