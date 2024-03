Joel Umanzor joined The Standard as a express desk reporter in June 2023. Prior to that, he was a Hearst Breaking News Fellow from 2021 to 2023, working at both the Houston Chronicle and the San Francisco Chronicle. Originally from Richmond, California, Joel graduated from San Francisco State University in 2021. When not in the newsroom or chasing down a source, he can be probably found painting, listening to hip-hop or watching sports.