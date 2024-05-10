San Francisco says it plans to hire dozens of new inspectors to crack down on a dramatic uptick in fare evasion on Muni.

According to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, fare evasion has grown to over 20% of riders—up from around 12% before the Covid-19 pandemic. The agency says that loss in ticket revenue is preventing it from making a full revenue recovery from ridership, which reached 76% of pre-pandemic levels by March.

To combat the problem, the SFMTA says it carved out some of its upcoming two-year budget to hire a few-dozen more fare inspectors. The additional staff will work across Muni bus routes and rail lines to encourage compliance through an “education first” approach rather than immediate punitive citations.