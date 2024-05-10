Longer-term target cities for ferry expansion include Martinez, Pittsburg, Antioch, Hercules, a direct East Bay-Marin service, Foster City and South San Francisco, the agency announced this week. The plan also proposes frequent Alameda-Oakland crossings and a pilot program to assess emerging technologies.

In a nod to the effects of climate change, the policy mandates a transition to zero-emission vessels powered by renewable electricity. The agency has already secured $117 million to begin electrifying its 17-vessel fleet, 13 of which officials say already meet strict emissions standards while running on renewable diesel.