Ferries between Sausalito and San Francisco will resume Wednesday after a damaged pier caused officials to suspend service for a week and a half.

Damage was discovered on one of the Sausalito pier's four steel piles during a routine inspection on April 19. The Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District shuttered service as a result so it could make the proper repairs.

District spokesperson Paolo Cosulich-Schwartz told The Standard the repairs began the following day, saying that workers welded the area around the crack and added stiffeners and bracing to the damaged pile.