Ferries between Sausalito and San Francisco will resume Wednesday after a damaged pier caused officials to suspend service for a week and a half.
Damage was discovered on one of the Sausalito pier's four steel piles during a routine inspection on April 19. The Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District shuttered service as a result so it could make the proper repairs.
District spokesperson Paolo Cosulich-Schwartz told The Standard the repairs began the following day, saying that workers welded the area around the crack and added stiffeners and bracing to the damaged pile.
The work took several days, Cosulich-Schwartz said, because repairs could only be done during low tide due to the location of the damage.
Replacement bus service was provided for all suspended ferry trips while contractors worked to fix the pile with specially fabricated steel parts. The pier underwent a final safety inspection before being cleared to resume operations.
"We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and thank them for their patience as we worked to repair the pier and restore service as quickly as possible," the district said in a statement Tuesday.
The first ferry departures are scheduled for 7:05 a.m. from Sausalito and 7:40 a.m. from San Francisco on Wednesday.