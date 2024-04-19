A spokesperson for the ferry agency said he still has no additional details to share about how long the ships will be out of commission and how long the pier will take to repair.

UPDATE, April 20, 2024: As of late morning Saturday, buses remain available in lieu of ferry service and will be transporting passengers across the Golden Gate Bridge through at least Sunday.

Rider Alert Sat, 4/20 & Sun, 4/21, all GGFerry service between SF & Sausalito will be provided via GGTransit. Passengers should look for buses at the front of the terminal. #RiderAlert

Until the boats are up and running again, San Francisco Bay Ferry will provide buses to take people across the Golden Gate Bridge to the bayside town in Marin County.

The Golden Gate Ferry Service said Friday that the vessels on that route, which carry about 500 daily passengers—commuters and tourists alike—will be out of commission indefinitely.

A damaged pier at a decades-old terminal has halted ferry service between San Francisco and Sausalito—and it’s unclear when the ships will resume their back-and-forth routes across the bay.

The damage was discovered during a routine inspection Friday afternoon, Golden Gate Ferry Services spokesperson Paolo Cosulich-Schwartz told The Standard.

The cause and extent of the damage are unclear. But he said the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District, the public agency that runs the ferries, suspended rides between Sausalito and San Francisco “in the interest of safety and out of an abundance of caution” until the pier is repaired.

How long it’ll take to fix the pier is another open question. In 2021, that same ferry route was suspended for three months while a floating terminal walkway was removed for emergency repairs.

Cosulich-Schwartz declined to say whether the pause will last days, weeks or months. But even a days-long suspension will likely translate to a sizable dip in ticket revenue, 40% of which pays for the cost of running the ferries with the rest going into transit district coffers.

However long it takes, Cosulich-Schwartz said passengers can rest assured that buses will be offered for as long as needed in lieu of ferry trips.