City College doesn’t want a new bike lane. It’s getting one anyway

City College has plans in place to get rid of nearly 1,800 parking spots, roughly 60% of its cache. The city transferred ownership of one of the school’s main parking lots to a developer group, which plans to build about 1,100 housing units on the Balboa Reservoir site next year. There is an academic building being built in the other primary parking lot for the school, and a new theater building is also slated to go up in that car park. To address the loss, the school is preparing to put out a request for proposals to build a parking structure on campus.