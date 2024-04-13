What’s behind this phenomenon of sidewalk blocking? The Standard hit the streets of San Francisco’s residential neighborhoods to find out, asking driveway parkers blocking at least some of the sidewalk one simple question: Why not put your vehicle in your garage?

The reader response to The Standard’s coverage of the controversy made it clear that this was not an isolated incident. Residents from across San Francisco wrote in explaining that people in their neighborhoods habitually try to stuff cars into too-short driveways, leaving part of their vehicles extending into the pedestrian walkway.

That question was posed repeatedly about a Richmond neighborhood resident, often in less polite terms, after he went viral on X for crying foul over a $108 parking citation he received for partially blocking the sidewalk while most of his Prius was sitting in his own driveway.

Molly Calcagno is a lifelong San Franciscan whose Chevy Bolt was jutting a foot or two past her driveway onto a Sunset neighborhood sidewalk on Wednesday. It was easy for a pedestrian to stroll past her car and stay on the sidewalk. But she was still likely running a risk of getting ticketed under state Vehicle Code Section 22500 , which prohibits drivers from letting even a portion of their vehicles extend over the walkway.

Breed and other city leaders have placed renewed emphasis on street safety in the wake of a crash that killed a family of four in March , a tragedy that highlighted the city’s failure to eliminate traffic deaths through its Vision Zero initiative .

Longtime practitioners of sidewalk blocking may be in for a rude awakening, as Mayor London Breed has directed the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency to up enforcement of laws that ban obstructing sidewalks, blocking crosswalks and parking too close to intersections. Those practices put pedestrians and bicyclists at risk, especially people using wheelchairs or other devices to get around, by forcing them into the street, according to a Mayor’s Office spokesperson.

The answers ran the gamut, including the downsides of historical architecture, the challenges of owning an electric vehicle and fear of car break-ins .

What’s a reasonable amount to block the sidewalk?

“I think there needs to be some reasonableness,” Calcagno said.

She doesn’t hate the idea of the city cracking down on vehicles that are completely blocking the sidewalk, but she wants officials to use discretion. So long as there’s space for a person using a wheelchair or walker to get by on the sidewalk, the city should give parkers some grace, according to Calcagno.

So why doesn’t Calcagno put her Bolt in the garage? Because her family’s other car was already occupying that single slot. While Calcagno normally street parks whichever car isn’t in the garage, they’re both electric vehicles and were charging simultaneously on Wednesday, she explained. To charge her Bolt while street parking, she would have to stretch the charging cable across the sidewalk, creating a tripping hazard.

That was the consensus among the 10 sidewalk blockers The Standard interviewed, all of whom had left at least some sidewalk space for pedestrians to navigate around.

Issuing citations based on the letter of the sidewalk-blocking law—instead of looking the other way so long as a person in a wheelchair can get by—is just another example of the city screwing over working-class inhabitants, who may struggle to pay pricey fines, according to a Sunset resident named Ted, who declined to give his last name.

“Things like that are just a ploy to get money out of people who are already working too hard,” Ted said.

But people without disabilities vastly underestimate how treacherous it can be to navigate all the obstacles on city sidewalks, according to Leslie Stepp. Her rheumatoid arthritis has forced her to walk with a cane, complicating journeys from her Pacific Heights home, Stepp said.

That’s because she’s often not the only person on the sidewalk. She may come across dog walkers, people pushing strollers and more, leaving her wondering, “How am I going to get around this?” A car jutting into the walkway makes that situation all the more challenging.

She says she has fallen twice trying to get around cars poking into the sidewalk, once as a person pushing a stroller squeezed by simultaneously, forcing her onto the driveway decline, where she twisted her ankle and ended up on the ground.

That’s why she has no sympathy for the idea that there is a reasonable amount of space that should be allowed for a car to encroach on the walkway.