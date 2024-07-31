Donna Casey looks down San Francisco’s hilly streets and sees treacherous ski slopes.

“It would just make life easier if it wasn’t like a slalom,” the Cathedral Hill resident said of navigating roads filled with double-parked delivery vehicles. “It just becomes perilous to drive around.”

Locals, and city leaders, have long bemoaned commercial drivers’ habit of parking wherever they want, clogging streets and blocking bike lanes. Some residents, like Casey, say the rise of home delivery has made the problem worse than ever.

To better understand how bad the situation with delivery vehicles has become, The Standard obtained invoices for every parking citation the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency issued in 2023 to businesses that registered their fleet license plates with the city. (The optional program allows companies to pay all parking tickets at once, instead of one by one.)