In one photo posted to Instagram by the hip-hop artist and entrepreneur Divine, then-acting San Francisco Mayor London Breed cozied up arm-in-arm with then-California Senator, now Democratic nominee for president, Kamala Harris.

In July 2018, at one of Ben and Felicia Horowitz’s annual star-studded backyard barbecues at their Atherton estate, Black entertainment and media luminaries Gayle King , Tina Knowles, Terry Crews, and Van Jones mingled with Silicon Valley royals Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan, all posing against brightly colored backdrops and ornate floral arrangements.

Felicia took a special interest in Glide, a nondenominational church in San Francisco’s Tenderloin district known for its services for homeless people and its commitment to social justice. Horowitz donated nearly $1 million to the organization and was a familiar face at both its prep kitchen and its star-studded galas. In 2016, she received one of the church’s top awards, named after late co-founder Janice Mirikitani, which honors a “local change agent who embodies Janice’s spirit and commitment to transforming lives.” Mirikitani and her husband, the late Glide co-founder Cecil Williams, were also guests at the Horowitz’s 2018 CEO BBQ.

The couple’s philanthropic foundation, the Horowitz Family Foundation, gave more than $1 million to the American Jewish World Service, a human rights organization with which Felicia traveled to advocate for sex workers in Cambodia and the transgender community in Uganda, and to the T.D. Jakes Foundation, a self-described “DEIA organization” (diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility) founded by a prominent Texas pastor. The foundation has also given more than $500,000 to organizations associated with anti-recidivism and prison outreach.

Both had been Democratic donors for decades, pledging nearly $300,000 combined between 2008 and 2023 to candidates on the left, including Barack Obama, Sen. Kristen Gillibrand, and Sen. Cory Booker. Felicia donated $2,000 to Joe Biden’s 2020 election campaign; Ben donated more than $66,000 to Obama-related entities in 2015.

How the Horowitzes arrived at this point, however, is a bit of a mystery. For close friends and longtime followers of the couple, the astonishing about-face has left them scratching their heads.

Flash forward to today, and Ben Horowitz has publicly endorsed Donald Trump and — in partnership with co-founder Marc Andreessen — plans to give a “significant” amount of money to his campaign. Felicia appears to be on board with the decision, retweeting her husband’s Trump endorsement and scrubbing her social media of all photos with liberal politicians. Through May 2024, she has donated 25 times to Republican politicians and PACs, including Trump’s running mate Sen. J.D. Vance.

These kinds of gatherings — of liberal politicians dancing and partying with left-leaning celebrities and tech moguls — were typical for the Horowitzes, who became Silicon Valley power players through Ben’s role in the influential venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. And their guest list made sense: The Horowitzes were committed Democratic donors who ran a family foundation supporting a host of social justice causes, from prison recidivism to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

In a since-deleted essay on Medium, Felicia wrote about how she started working at Glide after her son came out as transgender.

“At Glide, I have had the privilege of befriending many wonderful transgender people and that has been so great for me, but it has taught me that the transgender road is every bit as hard as the statistics would indicate,” she wrote. “Thinking about it, writing about it, feeling it, makes me want to burst into tears right now.”

The couple also showed a particular interest in Black culture. Ben quoted a different rap lyric as the epigraph to every chapter in his 2019 business manifesto, “What You Do Is Who You Are”; his father, a radical leftist-turned-conservative activist, once memorably told the New York Times, “Ben is practically Black.” In 2017, Felicia, a Black woman who grew up in Compton and Carson, Calif., once showed up to her good friend Tina Knowles’ gala wearing a dress adorned with the faces of two dozen pioneering Black women.

The couple’s dedication to the culture manifested in their friendships, which included prominent Black celebrities and entrepreneurs like Knowles, King, rappers Nas and MC Hammer, record executives L.A. Reid and Steve Stoute, and fashion designer Dapper Dan.

“It’s amazing,” said one previous recipient of their philanthropy. “When you look at the artists [in their circle] — Shaka [Senghor], Dapper Dan, E-40, just on and on — you would think that they were the dopest people around.”

While it’s unclear how their famous friends feel about their rightward turn, it is indisputable that the couple’s political and philanthropic giving has shifted dramatically in the past year. According to Federal Election Commission records reviewed by The Standard (see charts below), 82 of Ben’s 123 donations, or about two-thirds, went to Republican candidates or PACs, including Vance, Rep. Elise Stefanik, and Sen. Ted Cruz, through May 2024.

Twenty-five of Felicia Horowitz’s 33 political donations through May went to Republican candidates or aligned PACs. Records show she has donated more than $13,00 to Vance or affiliated PACs this year.