Recommendations are a dime a dozen, but in Pro Tips, we go directly to the source, asking food and beverage experts for their professional opinions on the city’s best burgers, dive bars, and more.
Unlike New York, Detroit, and Chicago, San Francisco has no trademark pizza style — at least, not one that everyone can agree upon. Arguably, that’s a good thing. We’re a city unshackled by hard-and-fast pizza rules — just a general consensus that pizza, well, rules.
We’re the home of sourdough crusts and hyper-seasonal ingredients. We’re also the place where New York-style slices topped with Peking duck coexist with Detroit-style pies flaunting super crispy-cheesy edges. (And if you want to dip your crust into fancy house-made ranch, go ahead.)
In the latest edition of Pro Tips, we caught up with 10 chefs, restaurant owners, bar managers, and other industry pros to get their takes on the best pizzas, of any style, in San Francisco.
Matt Ho, chef and owner, Bodega SF
Favorite pizza spot: Damnfine Pizza, 3410 Judah St., Outer Sunset
“I never thought I’d enjoy Brussels sprouts, apples, and pistachios on a pizza, but somehow, they just work,” says Ho, who first tried Damnfine when one of Bodega’s servers brought in some pies after service. “Even after making the trip from the Outer Sunset to the TL, the pizza held up incredibly well,” he says, noting that the dough is soft but has a “perfect chew.” His expert tip: “Don’t skip on the hot honey or Calabrian chile oil.”
Dario Barbone, founder and owner, Alimentari Aurora
Favorite pizza spot: Il Casaro Pizzeria, 348 Columbus Ave., North Beach
Barbone, who grew up in northern Italy, says the menu at Il Casaro in North Beach speaks to him. “It’s pure comfort and always delivers a very Italian injection of joy,” he says. He admits (sheepishly) that he’s not a big fan of tomato sauce, so the pizzas that bring him the most happiness are made without it. The Patata, a white, Neapolitan-style pie, is “a quintessential starch-on-starch,” he says, featuring roasted fingerling potatoes, pancetta, and provolone.
Are you a foodie?
Get our editors’ top restaurant picks, access to tough reservations, heads-up on new pop-ups, and more in our Off Menu weekly newsletter.
Sara Rich, chef and owner, Rich Table
Favorite pizza spot: Golden Boy Pizza, 542 Green St., North Beach
You know pizza is good when you’re willing to sit through bridge traffic to get it. Case in point: Rich and her family drive from their home in San Anselmo to North Beach to get their favorite. As diehard fans of Golden Boy, they stock up by ordering a large (13 by 18 inches) square pan split between classic cheese and pepperoni. (Rich loves the clam and garlic, but the kids’ picks usually win out.) After scarfing a fresh square or two, they freeze the rest so they can heat up a slice anytime they want. “Buy more than you think you need, because it’s hard to stop, and you’ll definitely eat more than you think you will!” she says.
Jason Halverson, chef, The Vault
Favorite pizza spot: Za Pizza, 1919 Hyde St., Russian Hill
When he’s not hitting up Tony’s Slice House in North Beach, Halverson is a regular at this beloved shop in Russian Hill. “Za has great pizza and fun weekly specials,” he says. “It’s a place where I love to enjoy a few beers while taking in the neighborhood and watching the cable car go by.” But before you visit, Halverson has an important PSA: “They don’t have ranch — so, yes, I bring my own.”
Michelle Hernandez, pastry chef and owner, Le Dix-Sept
Favorite pizza spot: Pizzeria Delfina, 3621 18th St., Mission
Hernandez, the canele queen, has a few favorites, including Outta Sight Pizza and Del Popolo. But Pizzeria Delfina is her family’s go-to for a casual dinner or big party. When it’s in season, the funghi pizza, with hen of the woods mushrooms and creamy fontina, is her go-to. When that’s not available, she sticks with the classic red pies, like the spicy, anchovy-laden Napoletana.
Favorite pizza spot: Del Popolo, 855 Bush St., Nob Hill
“In my view, the classic San Francisco pie is at Del Popolo,” says Tusk — high praise from a Michelin-recognized chef whose restaurant Cotogna has been serving some of the city’s favorite pizzas for nearly 15 years. “I dig a place that’s built around a wood-fired hearth and uses ingredients from the farmers market,” he says, adding that Del Popolo’s seasonal pizzas always catch his eye, but he’ll usually order a classic instead.
Sophie Smith, chef and owner, Butter & Crumble
Favorite pizza spot: Outta Sight Pizza, 422 Larkin St., Tenderloin
Smith describes Outta Sight as “the best and one of the only spots in SF for a slice reminiscent of NYC pizza culture — and they never miss.” She’s also a fan of Flour + Water Pizzeria in North Beach, but you’ll most likely find her at Outta Sight’s original location in the Tenderloin after she sells out of her sought-after croissants on Sunday afternoons. Her go-to order? A hot slice of the Ruby Pie: a cheesy masterpiece topped with swirls of vodka sauce, marinara, and pesto.
Amy Han, co-owner, Smish Smash
Favorite pizza spot: Square Pie Guys, 1077 Mission St., SoMa
“I’m usually a super-thin, NYC-style pizza gal, but something about Square Pie Guys’ crust, the hot honey sauce, and their crispy pepperoni ridges makes their pizza so comforting,” says Han. She also shouts out Arizmendi and Golden Boy as favorites, but Square Pie Guys is what she and husband Vic typically order after a busy service slinging some of the city’s best smashburgers or as family meals for staff. “Their pies dipped in ranch are the way to go!”
John Ottman, bar manager and partner, Holy Water
Favorite pizza spot: Long Bridge Pizza Co., 2347 3rd St., Dogpatch
Ottman says downing an 18-inch pie is easy — as long as it’s the Loading Dock from Long Bridge Pizza Co. in the Dogpatch. He’s a fan of the thin, sourdough crust and classic toppings: crispy-edged soppressata, sausage, mushrooms, and mozzarella and Parmesan. During the pandemic, he’d grab a pizza for the family (or just for himself) and cruise up to Potrero Hill to eat from the back of his truck. “Nothing beats those views,” he says.
James Wong, co-owner, Breadbelly
Favorite pizza spot: Pizzetta 211, 211 23rd Ave., Richmond
Pizzetta 211 has been slinging seasonal, foot-wide pizzas from its petite Richmond space for more than 25 years, and Wong and his wife have been regulars for 15. “Pizzetta 211 has stood the test of time as a great neighborhood joint,” Wong says. “The vibe is organic — they aren’t trying too hard.” Whether they sit outside by candlelight or go for lunch on a sunny day, the couple orders a bottle of wine to go with one of Pizzetta 211’s seasonal offerings, which are swapped out biweekly, plus a pepperoni pie with anchovies — and chocolate cake to finish the meal.