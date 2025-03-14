Favorite pizza spot: Golden Boy Pizza, 542 Green St., North Beach

You know pizza is good when you’re willing to sit through bridge traffic to get it. Case in point: Rich and her family drive from their home in San Anselmo to North Beach to get their favorite. As diehard fans of Golden Boy, they stock up by ordering a large (13 by 18 inches) square pan split between classic cheese and pepperoni. (Rich loves the clam and garlic, but the kids’ picks usually win out.) After scarfing a fresh square or two, they freeze the rest so they can heat up a slice anytime they want. “Buy more than you think you need, because it’s hard to stop, and you’ll definitely eat more than you think you will!” she says.