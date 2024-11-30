The city’s best dive bars, according to a panel of pros

The holidays call for a stiff, two-ingredient drink in a place where your family can’t find you — a good dive bar.
What exactly is a dive bar? It is very much up for interpretation. Some would say it should serve only well drinks, shots, and beers — and it absolutely cannot have food. Others say it must be dark, have a neon sign on the fritz and a cranky regular who never seems to vacate that one corner bar stool, and close at 2 a.m.
For this list (the latest in our Pro Tips series), we let restaurant- and bar-industry experts use their own interpretation — whether it’s a historic Castro joint, a karaoke spot, or a pub that dates to before the Big Quake. While none serve fancy ice or specialize in obscure top-shelf booze, the one thing they have in common is a lot of flavor.
David Nayfeld, chef and owner, Che Fico and Che Fico Pizzeria
Favorite dive: Club Waziema
Nayfeld acknowledges that Club Waziema is “actually an Ethiopian restaurant and bar” that accidentally became known as a dive. “Besides serving some of the best Ethiopian food in the city,” he says, “they have a pool table and a jukebox that plays great music all night. It’s the best place for a no-nonsense drink, like a good old shot and a beer.” 543 Divisadero St., Panhandle
Eric Ehler, chef and owner, Outta Sight
Favorite dive: Casanova Lounge
“It’s my Cheers,” Ehler says of the kitschy Casanova, where his go-to drink is a margarita. “There’s always good conversation with friends old and new at the bar. It’s also great for a date-night nightcap.” 527 Valencia St., Mission
Brenda Buenviaje, chef and owner, Brenda’s French Soul Food and Brenda’s Meat & Three
Favorite dive: Twin Peaks Tavern
“If I do go out for cocktails, I likely end up at the iconic Twin Peaks with the rest of the mature gays,” said Buenviaje. “There’s never a dull moment for the queerest people-watching, plus the upstairs bathroom is the best-smelling bathroom because of the freshly baked cookie fumes traveling up from Hot Cookie downstairs. My go-to order is a vodka Gibson, because I’d rather snack on a pickled onion over an olive any day.” 401 Castro St., Castro
Pujan Sarkar, chef and partner, Tiya
Favorite dive: The Tempest
Sarkar describes the Tempest as a hidden gem, loved for its strong drinks and relaxed crowd. “The decor exudes a gritty, divey charm — a nostalgic vibe,” he says. His order? A classic whiskey sour and crispy garlic fries. 431 Natoma St., SoMa
Timofei Osipenko, bar manager, Iris
Favorite dive: Blooms Saloon
Osipenko has a recommendation for every occasion, including “Buccaneer for a post-work drink and the Royal Cuckoo for ambiance and a unique experience.” But his absolute favorite is Blooms Saloon. “They’ve got a great classic vibe, pool tables, and it’s relatively quiet, which I appreciate!”1318 18th St., Potrero Hill
Melissa Chou, pastry chef, Grand Opening
Favorite dive: Little Shamrock
“I grew up in the Sunset and have been going here forever,” says Chou — though certainly not since the start; the second oldest bar in San Francisco claims it opened in 1893. “I always get a double whiskey. It’s a great place to watch the Giants play, too. There’s even a clock here that stopped during the 1906 earthquake.” 807 Lincoln Way, Inner Sunset
Nicolas Torres, director, True Laurel
Favorite dive: The Royal Cuckoo Organ Lounge
Though he admits it’s more of a neighborhood bar than a dive, Torres says Royal Cuckoo gets his vote because “it has it all: live music, a backyard, and some interesting cocktails that focus on classic riffs. They always have homemade hot cider, and you can add booze if you want.” Most of the time, he orders tequila and soda, “but a Manhattan calls every once in a while.” 3202 Mission St., Bernal Heights
Christine Farren, executive director, Foodwise
Favorite dive: The Saloon
The Saloon is neither “a depressing alcoholic dive bar” nor full of “self-conscious hipster BS,” says Farren, adding that the great cover bands and “phenomenal sound” are like a “portal to another dimension.” “Sometimes a couple of women are bartending who look like they’re in their 70s and coke-skinny and dancing as they serve up shots, and I think, ‘How can I hold onto this much joy?’” 1232 Grant Ave., North Beach
Andrew McCormack, chef and owner, Early to Rise
Favorite dive: The Bitter End
“When I was a server at Spruce, the Bitter End was the spot where we’d let loose, share big dreams, dance, and unwind,” McCormack says. “We became close with the bartenders, who actually ended up buying the place! It feels like home every time I sink into one of those worn-in stools with a Fernet in hand.” 441 Clement St., Inner Richmond
Billy Riordan, owner, Barrio
Favorite dive: Specs’ 12 Adler Museum Cafe
“This isn’t just any bar — it’s a true SF classic,” Riordan says. “Specs is where you can sit solo, sip bourbon, and chat with locals, surrounded by fascinating SF artifacts. It’s a throwback to a different era of the city, and perfect for a low-key night.”12 William Saroyan Place, North Beach
Emily Lim, chef and owner, Dabao Singapore
Favorite dive: Pagoda
“I don’t go out to drink much, but when I do, it’s usually to do karaoke,” Lim says. She has a few recommendations in Japantown, including Pagoda, a dark and appropriately neon-lit, open-mic spot down a set of stairs off Post Street. Lim keeps it basic with her drink: gin and soda with extra limes. Her karaoke song? “Love on the Brain” by Rhianna.1704 Post St., Japantown
Sam Mogannam, owner, Bi-Rite
Favorite dive: Lone Palm
“There’s no classier and more unpretentious dive bar. You can chill in the candlelight,” says Mogannam, who’s been going to the darkly lit, white-tablecloth bar since 1987, when he had a fake ID. “I always get a Manhattan. They’re big and they’ll fuck you up. Two and done.” 3394 22nd St., Mission