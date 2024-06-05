Lauren Saria is the deputy food editor at The Standard and has more than a decade of experience covering food, drink, and the restaurant industry. She was previously the site lead for Eater SF and has worked as the food editor at The Arizona Republic and Phoenix New Times. An alumna of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at ASU, she co-chairs the James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Award committee. She also graduated from the Poynter Leadership Academy for Diversity in Media and is a former winner of the Best Food Feature award from the Association of Food Journalists.