A burger is not just a burger. There are the greasy but good grime-time versions inhaled quickly. And there are the cloth-napkin affairs at a fancy restaurant bar, cocktail in hand. Sometimes, depending on how East Coast you are, it’s a patty melt. And prices can range wildly.



When it comes to picking a favorite, our city’s chefs and other restaurant industry pros do not appear to land on one side or the other of the burger spectrum. However, there are some consensus favorites among the 12 experts surveyed by The Standard.