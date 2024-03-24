On a recent Friday afternoon, Chris Larsen sat behind the wheel of a gunmetal Porsche 918 Spyder, zipping through the Broadway Tunnel. The car—top speed: 214 mph; cost: more than $1 million—gave off distinct Batmobile vibes with its raised roof and nostrils-flared front paneling. It’s the kind of ride one might expect from a crypto billionaire in a hurry, and on a mission.

But this automotive swagger could also describe Larsen’s aggressive approach to reshaping San Francisco. Over the last six years, the founder of Ripple Labs has become a gravitational force in city politics, funding surveillance cameras and shelling out millions for candidates and causes he supports—and dropping the weight of his checkbook on those he opposes.

Larsen doled out more than $1 million for the March 5 election, including $750,000 to support two of Mayor London Breed’s ballot measures: one to force welfare recipients suspected of drug addiction into treatment; and another to bolster public safety, which included giving cops greater access to surveillance tools like drones and license-plate readers. Both propositions passed easily.

In less than a decade, Larsen has channeled more than $3.6 million total into San Francisco politics, plus millions more toward state and federal campaigns—almost all to Democrats. He has given six-figure contributions to moderate groups like GrowSF, Abundant SF and Neighbors for a Better San Francisco, while also helping supervisor candidates and tossing massive sums into ballot measures on housing, homelessness and public transit.

Larsen is in rarified air even for the San Francisco rich who are fueling record political spending in a bid to upend the status quo and transform local governance. Heading into November, his top goal is helping Mayor London Breed overcome her floundering poll numbers to win reelection.