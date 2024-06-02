Saturday night, San Francisco seemed to do something almost impossible: The city threw a huge rave in Civic Center with electronic musicians Fred Again and Skrillex. Barely five days after producer Another Planet Entertainment put tickets on sale, some 25,000 people forgot about the well-publicized woes of a plaza directly opposite City Hall and danced to two of the most popular DJs and producers in the business.

It began with a tweet. On May 27, Skrillex posted a pic of himself smiling and gesturing toward a T-shirt emblazoned with his and Fred Again’s logos, plus the date and location. The internet erupted, and tickets sold out within an hour the next day in spite of the steep fee ($80-plus-service-charges), with fans road-tripping to the Bay Area from Los Angeles and beyond. Dozens of who weren’t able to get a ticket lingered just outside the fences anyway, just happy to be there.