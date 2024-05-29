On Monday afternoon, the superstar electronic musician Skrillex tweeted a photo of himself smiling and gesturing at a black T-shirt. The message: He was performing an outdoor show with British electronic musician Fred Again this Saturday. The location: San Francisco’s Civic Center.

Say what now?

Out of seemingly nowhere, San Francisco was set to host a 25,000-person mega-show with only 96 hours’ warning. General admission tickets, priced at a no-nonsense $80 plus a hefty service fee, went on sale at noon Tuesday, and the show sold out in about an hour as fans jockeyed for the chance to see two of the most high-energy DJs and producers working today.

So how did San Francisco—a city known for wasting years and spending millions to do relatively simple things like install a public toilet—pull off something this big, this fast?

In truth, it wasn’t an overnight success—just a secret one. Preparations had been ongoing behind the scenes for several months, confirmed Mary Conde, senior vice president of concert producer Another Planet Entertainment. Tamara Aparton, a spokesperson for the Recreation and Park Department, confirmed that Another Planet applied for a permit on Feb. 23.

The show went through the same approval process as any ticketed event on a Rec and Park property, Aparton said. But given that this is a public space with unique security concerns—City Hall is right across the street, while nearby UN Plaza and its environs often transform by night into a drug-dealing and stolen goods bazaar—this was still a considerable undertaking. “Civic Center is one of the largest plazas in San Francisco, and it can accommodate large crowds,” said Aparton.