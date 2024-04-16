‘The hand sanitizer isn’t working!’: Testing out that very expensive toilet

The $1.7 million bathroom plan made global headlines after the San Francisco Chronicle revealed its eye-watering price tag. By opening day, officials say the toilet cost the city $200,000. Still, that seems like a lot of bread for a bathroom.

But is the lavatory worth its lavish cost? The Standard popped in to find out.



At first glance, the public toilet is just like any other. It has a toilet, obviously—a changing table, a dryer and a hand sanitizer dispenser replete with an out-of-order sign. It was clean and odor-free. Still, it was just a toilet, free from any gold-plating one might expect when visiting Mar-a-Lago. And the flush sounds like a jet engine during takeoff.