A similar split divides weekdays and weekends, which currently are at 59.6% and 99.4% of pre-pandemic activity, respectively. The new data lends credence to city leaders’ stated strategy of betting heavily on downtown as a nightlife and entertainment hub.

Segmenting the data by the time of the day gives insight into which specific groups are driving the district’s comeback locally. During work hours, San Francisco’s downtown activity was tagged at a mere 56.6% of pre-pandemic levels. However, after-hours activity has jumped up to 94.8% of that baseline.

That’s the upshot of cellphone data analyzed by University of Toronto researchers to determine how dozens of downtowns across the U.S. are recovering from the pandemic.

When San Francisco’s office drones are away, the partyers will play.

To be sure, part of the contrast is a matter of scale. Back in 2019, San Francisco’s daily work-hour population would balloon to more than 1.1 million people, keeping the city’s economy humming and its office towers full.

Overall, downtown San Francisco’s return is still coming in fits and starts.

The city's 67.7% overall recovery rate is in the bottom third of the 55 U.S. cities analyzed by University of Toronto researchers, who noted that activity in San Francisco has been highly volatile, ranging from an extremely busy summer last year that gave way to relatively muted winter months.

As remote work has predominated in the wake of the pandemic, San Francisco office vacancy rates continue to break records. Currently, around a third of the city’s office space is unoccupied. Although the commercial real estate market has been buoyed somewhat by interest and investment in AI, the nascent industry still represents a small fish in a very big (and largely empty) pond.