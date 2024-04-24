“Tech companies were the most important as it was related to growth, but they’re also the most responsible for the downsizing as well,” said Colin Yasukochi, executive director of CBRE’s Tech Insights Center.

By the end of 2019, the 20 biggest tech employers had leased more than 16 million square feet of space, nearly a quarter of the city’s total office stock. Now, those same companies are holding onto only 8.3 million square feet, according to data from real estate firm CBRE.

After a global pandemic and a wholesale shift to hybrid work, those same firms have retreated en masse—leaving the city’s now hollowed-out downtown to pay the price.

In the 2010s, blue-chip tech firms like Uber, Airbnb, Dropbox, Meta and Salesforce spent hundreds of millions of dollars opening glamorous, amenity-filled offices in downtown San Francisco, spurring a building boom that altered the city’s skyline.

What drove the city’s previous real estate boom has now busted. And there’s still no clear answer on what comes next.

‘Everyone is splitting’

A few key examples: Last January, Meta listed all 34 floors, or 435,000 square feet, of its office space at the glitzy 181 Fremont skyscraper for sublease after announcing mass layoffs tied to cost-cutting efforts. A company spokesperson confirmed Meta kept one office location in the city at 250 Howard St., where it still leases all of the office space at the 43-floor tower.

“We’ve just gone from being at the most amazing frat party to now the police have arrived and everyone is splitting,” said a veteran San Francisco tech office broker who asked to be anonymous to preserve existing client relationships.

Even with the recent pickup in office leasing from nascent industries like artificial intelligence and climate tech, the scale of Big Tech’s pullback dwarfs the total leasing activity over the past two years.

Uber followed Mark Zuckerberg’s lead and put a portion of its massive Mission Bay headquarters campus up for grabs months later, with two buildings eventually snapped up by OpenAI last October.

The city’s largest private employer, Salesforce, said in a recent securities filing that it now owns or leases less than 45% of office space it had from the year prior—about 900,000 square feet, down from 1.6 million, as of last January. “Our offices remain a critical part of our culture here in San Francisco, our global headquarters, and around the world,” a Salesforce spokesperson said in a statement.

Data from Avison Young shows that, among the top 20 tech companies in San Francisco based on office space in 2019, at least four have completely eliminated their office footprint, with one company reducing its space by over 730,000 square feet. Another company, which still has offices in the city, reduced its space by more than 1 million square feet. Overall, 80% of these companies have decreased the amount of office space they use in the city.

Before the pandemic, Big Tech occupied the best spaces while paying top-tier rents, real estate experts said. Derek Daniels, regional research director for Colliers, said the combination of low interest rates and the explosion of cloud computing, social media and other technologies drove the previous boom.