But lo and behold, the winner of that auction ended up being none other than Vanbarton itself. The final price came in at around $35 million—nearly 40% off the original loan amount and 60% less than the New York investor’s original 2016 purchase price of $83 million.

More than 20 bids came in for the restored 14-story beaux-arts building with a ritzy Japanese omakase restaurant and Blue Bottle Coffee on the ground floor.

With a $54 million loan from Bank of America coming due for its downtown San Francisco building at 115 Sansome St., the Vanbarton Group held a private auction last December to help the bank recoup whatever money it could get back.

“They just want to get paid,” Kaplan said of lenders, and because commercial deals are mostly transacted through limited liability companies, recouping value on the property is their only recourse.

Gary Kaplan, a partner at Farella Braun + Martel LLP who specializes in restructuring and bankruptcy issues, explained that in most cases, lenders are loath to take back and operate commercial buildings themselves.

Amid tanking real estate values, property owners with loans coming due have tough choices to make. Either overpay for the outstanding balance; walk away and let the building slip into foreclosure (not a good look); or negotiate a graceful exit for the bank.

To that end, some banks are doing the same math as building owners and are willing to take a short-term hit if it means settling the tab once and for all. An increasing number of savvy property owners like Vanbarton are seeking to use that leverage to pay off their debt at a discount and reposition themselves to take control of their own destinies on properties they still believe in.

Public records show Vanbarton now owns an all-equity stake in 115 Sansome, meaning it is free and clear of the debt. Now, the company can use its money, which otherwise would have gone to the bank, to invest back into the property and offer lower rents to prospective tenants. Bank of America, which sources said supported the auction, declined to comment on the matter.