“When you bring up concerns by yourself, it’s easy for a landlord to drag things out,” Giron said. “But chances are, there are people out there in the same position you are.”

With the tacit support of city leaders in San Francisco, these groups are starting to win concessions from the new owners.

Giron, a mother of three, has experienced this type of turnover before, but perhaps the biggest difference this time is her participation in a new era of tenant power, where apartment dwellers are adopting tactics more associated with labor unions and finding themselves in a position of strength.

Her building’s longtime owner, Veritas Investments, was dismantling its 6,500-unit portfolio of San Francisco apartments. A new ownership group—made up of Ballast Investments and Brookfield Properties— stepped in to fill the void with private equity money , leapfrogging Veritas to become the city’s largest landlord in the process.

“It’s always a quick hello before jumping right into the new way of paying rent,” said Giron, a veterinary technician who has lived in her rent-controlled studio apartment in the Tenderloin for more than a decade.

Ingrid Giron found out she had a new landlord via a thin letter in her mailbox.

Towards the end of Veritas’ ownership of Giron’s 68-unit building at 434 Leavenworth St. in 2023, residents formed a tenants association. Fed up with issues like trash buildup and hazardous mold, the neighbors gathered over 50 signatures, above the simple majority necessary to be legally recognized.

With a united front, they spent the next year filing complaints and lawsuits against Veritas for what they said were illegal rent hikes and code violations. Several residents, including Giron, went on an ongoing rent strike in October. It’s been nearly six months since they’ve paid rent.

Two months later, their building was sold to Ballast and Brookfield, raising fears that residents would have to start again at square one.

But in their one meeting with property managers so far, Giron said the new owners have been more willing negotiators. The two parties have already agreed that residents should be paid back for at least one year’s worth of improper rent hikes, according to Giron and other association members.

The payout is contingent on the association completing the painstaking work of going door-by-door again and collecting records of back rents from residents, many of whom do not speak English.

Ballast Investments and Brookfield Properties did not respond to requests for comment.

“It’s not fair, but the burden is on us [tenants] to keep all of our receipts,” Giron said, adding the association members will keep withholding their rent until they are paid and the building’s myriad problems are fixed.

Nearly three months after the sale closed, there’s still only one recycle bin in the building—a situation tenants say has led to a serious rat infestation. An elevator also remains out of order, leaving many of Giron’s senior neighbors to brave the stairs or remain confined in their units at the five-story building.

“It’s easy to put on a good face in the beginning when [the new landlord] is replacing such a bad one,” Giron said. “Anyone can promise you your dreams, but who is willing to actually make it happen?”

Veritas said trash buildup at 434 Leavenworth was due to waste management company Recology refusing to pick up bins from the building due to the presence of an encampment at the front of the building.

Trash bins that were placed on the curb for pick-up were often stolen and took weeks to replace, according to the company.