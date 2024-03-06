Some were drawn here out of nostalgia, like San Francisco resident Ron Schivo, who returned to the bar with his family after getting married at the property 30 years ago. Others were there for a birthday party. But not one of the guests The Standard spoke with was moping about the announced closure of the Macy’s store across the street.

Tenderloin resident Cantwell Muckenfuss (their real name) had come for the “views and the vibes” and to show their out-of-town friend the skyline. Jessica B. and Zach P., who live in Marin and didn't want to give their last names, were there to meet Barbie Bloodgloss (her stage name), who used to dance burlesque at Starlite’s earlier incarnation.

Despite the all-day rain last Saturday, and the bad-news binge of the preceding week, bargoers at the Starlite Lounge were feeling neither gloom nor doom. Instead, they were pressed three-deep against the bar, sipping Porn Star Martinis atop the 21st floor of the Beacon Grand Hotel, the city a basket of sparkling jewels beneath them.

Union Square and the surrounding area is changing, yes, but that’s a daytime story, a death-of-retail story. At night, there’s surprisingly a new and bustling scene emerging in select pockets of downtown San Francisco. You just have to look up to find it.

Up high is where the action is

Over the past year, the openings have been fast and furious—and they keep coming. They include but are not limited to:

As retail outlets continue to shutter and the return to downtown offices feels like a fairy tale , there’s another tale quietly unfolding in downtown San Francisco: the renaissance of hotel bars and restaurants, many of which are perched sky-high and are supported more by locals than by hotel guests.

Chotto Matte, the immense Nikkei dining destination, opened on the roof of the Macy’s men’s building in October 2023.

Before the rebirth of Starlite in February 2024, the Beacon Grand opened the Post Room, an elegant lounge and restaurant, in November 2023 with live piano music and a crackling fire in front of its rare whisky collection.

The new Corzetti restaurant in Hotel G opened in August 2023 to serve up zesty Ligurian Italian food in a sprawling dining room decorated with appropriate-to-the-food citrus wallpaper.

Dark Bar opened in the Line Hotel last month, an intimate 30-seater with an Asian-inspired spirits list, joining the rooftop bar Rise Over Run that opened in the fall of last year.