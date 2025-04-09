Skip to main content
Purple?! The Giants’ new jerseys elicit strong reactions

They are either cute or an atrocious mess, depending on whom you ask.

An individual holds two black jerseys with "Giants" and number 51 printed. One jersey shows "J.H. Lee" on the back. Other jerseys hang in the background.
Gale Mizuno holds a J.H. Lee City Connect jersey, inspired by San Francisco’s vibrant musical history. | Source: Niki Williams for The Standard
By The Standard Staff

The Giants unveiled their City Connect jerseys Tuesday night at Oracle Park in their matchup against the Cincinnati Reds, and to say that the new look is a remix would be an understatement.

The Giants say the design is a nod to San Francisco’s music scene: a black top featuring subtle white sound waves — inspired by the grooves of a vinyl record — and orange-and-purple gradients giving a tie-dye feel. 

Three black baseball jerseys with &quot;Giants&quot; and number 51 in orange and white lettering are on a table, with purple and orange trim details.
The new San Francisco Giants City Connect jerseys. | Source: Niki Williams for The Standard
A black baseball jersey with &quot;Giants&quot; written on it hangs under a light. Nearby, black caps featuring an &quot;SF&quot; logo are displayed on shelves.
Source: Niki Williams for The Standard
The image shows a shelf displaying multiple black and orange baseball caps with &quot;SF&quot; logos. A person in an orange jacket is reaching for one cap.
Source: Niki Williams for The Standard

Why purple to join the iconic orange and black? Apparently, the New York Giants wore purple in 1913-17 as a tribute to the color of New York University.

While skepticism that Major League Baseball’s annual City Connect uniforms are just an excuse to sell more jerseys is valid, nobody can say the Giants didn’t put thought and care into the design and the accompanying story. Even the sleeve emblem honoring the team’s move to San Francisco in 1958 looks like one of those groovy 1960s gig posters, and the “Giants” in script across the front is meant to evoke a lava lamp in motion.

Was The Standard’s staff moved by the effect? We asked for their verdict.

A person in a San Francisco Giants jacket and cap adjusts their hat in a store. Behind them, people browse baseball apparel. A colorful wall is partially visible.
Source: Niki Williams for The Standard
A group of people are shopping at a sports merchandise store. A woman holds up a black baseball jersey with &quot;J.H. Lee&quot; and the number 51 on the back.
Source: Niki Williams for The Standard
Source: Niki Williams for The Standard

Yikes, but I’ll buy one anyway

Call me old-fashioned, but purple has no place on a San Francisco Giants jersey. The purple-to-orange gradient is giving Phoenix. It looks like it escaped from a Crazy Shirts outlet in 1992. That said, I’m a lifelong fan, and I buy all the jerseys, no matter how offensive. So this look will soon be shoved in the back of my closet next to the infamous, Tang-inspired City Connect design from 2021, which thankfully died a quick death. — Annie Gaus, Politics Editor

The smartest sports team in SF

‘I don’t get why’

As a baseball-agnostic alum of New York University, I don’t get why these uniforms would pay homage to my alma mater, but I’m always down with pro athletes wearing a little purple. I like the low-key psychedelic bubble font, too, although the gray lines feel like a random contour map. The best design element is the three-by-three grid of orange-and-purple tiles. Literally no idea what that’s for, either, but it looks sick. — Astrid Kane, Senior Editor

The image shows a close-up of a black jersey with &quot;Giants&quot; written in bold, playful letters, outlined in orange and purple. The jersey has black buttons.
Source: Niki Williams for The Standard
Three baseball players stand confidently, wearing black jerseys with &quot;Giants&quot; in colorful letters, white pants, and caps. Two are holding gloves, with a blue sky behind.
Source: Niki Williams for The Standard

It’s giving ‘startup merch’

[DISCLAIMER: I do not know what I’m talking about.] People born and raised here are always lamenting the disappearance of longstanding institutions and the hijacking of the city’s image by tech companies. Those people will not be pleased to discover that the Giants — one of the city’s oldest institutions and a strong contributor to its aesthetic — seem to have copied their new colorway from the Instagram logo. — Max Harrison-Caldwell, Express Desk Reporter

Here for the vibes

I’ve always loved a sunset ombre. Paired with the “sound wave” design that looks more to me like psychedelic tiger stripes, the look strikes me as a little Lisa Frank, in the best way. — Jillian D’Onfro, Business Reporter

Against it for philosophical reasons

These jerseys are obviously atrocious on their merits (viz the garish color scheme, the screensaver-eque waves motif, the cheap-polyester shine, the goofy puff-paint font), but they’re also atrocious on principle. Everyone knows baseball teams should have two jerseys: home and away. Once a season, they’re allowed to wear a throwback. That’s it. Also, players should wear stirrups, and the designated hitter is an offense against God. Now get off my lawn. — Jeff Bercovici, Managing Editor

A baseball mascot wearing a &quot;Giants&quot; jersey and sunglasses fist bumps a person in a group of people. They're gathered near a baseball field.
Source: Niki Williams for The Standard

