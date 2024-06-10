Mayor London Breed, who currently makes $374,036 a year, will get a $9,725 raise to $383,760 for the fiscal year starting July 1, according to the commission’s report .

The Civil Service Commission, a City Hall governing body that oversees political leaders’ salaries, voted on June 3 to increase wages for seven citywide elected officials by 2.6%. The raises will go to the mayor, city attorney, district attorney, public defender, assessor-recorder, treasurer and sheriff.

While the commissioners were able to agree on a raise for the seven citywide officials, they failed to reach consensus on a package for the Board of Supervisors. After spending hours discussing the intricacies of a possible five-year plan for supervisors’ pay increases, they punted the question to the commission’s next meeting.

Supervisors now earn $163,878 a year. The commission staff’s report offered three options for a one-year increase: no change, the same 2.6% increase approved for the seven citywide leaders, or a roughly 1.5% increase that mirrors negotiations with the city employees’ labor union.

The Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, Angela Calvillo, appeared before the Civil Service Commissioners to advocate for an increase.