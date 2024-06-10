The trend speaks to a confluence of social and economic factors impacting San Francisco—work-from-home, high housing prices and cost-of-living, declining job prospects in the wake of tech layoffs, crime concerns, faltering schools and myriad other issues people weigh when choosing where to live. These topics have all become major themes in the November race.

The question comes at a particularly important moment for San Francisco. The city’s population has dipped significantly in the last half-decade, falling from a high of 882,000 residents in 2019 to 808,000 San Franciscans in 2022 ( though recent figures show a modest rebound) . San Francisco, however, isn’t alone. The population in other U.S. cities, like New York and Los Angeles , has also declined.

Reader Gregory Szorc asked: Relative to today, what should San Francisco’s population be in five, 15 and 25 years?

We posed the question to all five mayoral contenders as part of our project bringing reader questions on the issues they care most about to candidates in the November election.

It’s a topic most voters probably don’t think about too often—how many people live in San Francisco? What size will the future population be—and what should it be? Should city leaders be trying to attract families, tech workers, college kids–or all of the above?

On the campaign trail, Mayor London Breed has been the most outspoken of the five candidates calling for more people to move to the city.

In her State of the City speech in March, Breed called for 30,000 new San Franciscans by 2030, bringing the population up to roughly 840,000. Her plan focuses on students, with proposals swirling around City Hall to remake the city’s beleaguered downtown into a university hub.

The city’s incumbent is facing an uphill battle to convince voters she should keep her job despite their concerns over homelessness, public safety and the post-Covid economic recovery. Breed has campaigned on falling crime figures this year and a push to bring events downtown, like the out-of-the-blue Skrillex concert in front of City Hall last week.

In the next 15 and 25 years, Breed said she would like to see the 82,000 new housing units mandated by the state’s housing plan finished (due by 2031)—and major infrastructure projects completed, like a sea wall along the Embarcadero and a high-speed rail connection.

“In all these scenarios, I would imagine slight increases in our population,” she wrote in a statement. “But because of the topography and limited land mass of our beautiful city, San Francisco has, and always will be, smaller than other major metropolitan areas.” A follow-up question asking to specify “slight increases” went unanswered by Breed’s campaign.

Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin suggested more people should call San Francisco home by 2030 than Breed calls for in her proposal.