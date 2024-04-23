One of the most consequential forces driving San Francisco’s political future—crime rates in the city—has been trending downward this year.

Robbery reports are at a six-year low, according to an analysis by The Standard of San Francisco Police Department data. After peaking in 2021, burglaries have fallen. Also down are crimes like motor vehicle theft and larceny, a category that includes car break-ins.

Even as crime rates fall, questions remain about whether voters—who are largely unhappy with the state of the city and frustrated with City Hall—will perceive the difference and reward sitting politicians for it.

The development could change the dynamics of the mayoral race this November as public safety dominates the election conversation and candidates embrace tough positions on crime. Improving crime rates could complicate the narrative that some moderate candidates have relied on in their campaigns, political observers say.

“London Breed will certainly try to get credit for things turning around,” progressive consultant Daniel Anderson said. “I think the trick is, can you get the narrative changed fast enough in the minds of voters? The thing is, it is such a departure from what she has been saying for the last couple of years.”

The data appears to reflect what other U.S. cities are experiencing as the pandemic has subsided.

The Standard's analysis includes a comparison of three-and-a-half-month intervals over the last six years—and offers insight into how the city is doing in its first 100 days of 2024, roughly four years since Covid pushed crime onto the center stage of San Francisco’s political debate.