Since announcing his campaign in early February, Farrell has doubled down on his hard-line positions on policing and homelessness, vowing to fire San Francisco police Chief Bill Scott on his first day and authorize encampment sweeps, as he did in 2018 as interim mayor following the death of Mayor Ed Lee.

“The safety of our residents should be the number one job of city government, and we have failed over the last six years,” he said Saturday, adding that sidewalks are to be used by the public. “They do not belong to people who choose to live in tents on our streets and think they can do that forever and ever.”