“I do not feel discouraged,” he told The Standard. “I feel very hopeful.”

He’s not quite at the center of the mayoral race—he’s trailing badly in polls, and some may even forget he’s in the running—but Safaí maintains that things are A-OK.

His district’s proximity to downtown—approximately a 25-minute car ride to the watering hole that was chosen for his 100th campaign event—is in many ways a fitting analogy for his fight to nab the city’s top job.

Standing at the back of the brick-walled cocktail bar Swig on Geary Boulevard on Wednesday evening, Supervisor Ahsha Safaí took stock of his most loyal supporters, some of whom had traveled all the way from the outskirts of his district in the southernmost part of the city.

Sure, Safaí is an insider who’s been working in City Hall since the Willie Brown days—but he’s trying to convince voters he’s not an insider-insider, like some of his opponents, including Peskin, Mayor London Breed and former Supervisor Mark Farrell, who led the city for a short stint.

It’s a similar pitch to that of Board President Aaron Peskin, who’s known for his political acumen, but Safaí would probably tell you the difference is he’s not the dramatic type who will go around playing the blame game with his challengers.

A supervisor in District 11 since 2017, Safaí has walked an ideological tightrope since entering into the mayoral race about a year ago and is selling himself as the guy who knows the intricacies of City Hall’s byzantine bureaucracy like the back of his hand.

He’s the everyday man, unlike that fancy rich guy, nonprofit leader Daniel Lurie with his Levi’s jeans fortune, Safaí will tell you.

“Everything that I have heard over the last year is people are ready for change,” Safaí told the crowd of roughly 50 supporters at Swig. “They want to see the new leadership in the Mayor's Office. They want someone that's going to bring the city together, that's going to fight for everyone. And that's not going to continuously point fingers at everyone else.”

But Safaí’s optimism may need to face a reality check.

The polls aren’t looking so good for him: On Sunday, moderate-leaning political group GrowSF released figures showing Safaí polling dead last, with a mere 9.5% of the vote in a simulated ranked-choice contest. That comes after a San Francisco Chronicle poll released in February resulted in similar figures.

Despite the numbers, Safaí’s campaign manager, Lauren Chung, was adamant that he’s staying in the race.

“In San Francisco, I’ve seen enough races to know that five months, six months, is a long way to go,” she said. Between fundraising and public financing, Chung said the campaign has brought in roughly $900,000.

So why drive half an hour to a bar in the Tenderloin on a Wednesday night to see a candidate presumably in last place?