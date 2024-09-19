When Mark Farrell bought his craftsman-style home in the Jordan Park neighborhood for an estimated $5 million, he had big plans. It was a 3,000-square-foot residence in a ritzy neighborhood, but it wasn’t quite right — he needed to transform it.

Farrell, who made the purchase in 2020, wanted to lower the floor into an existing crawl space to make room for a media room, office, and guest room. He planned a new patio and aimed to expand the deck. He also wanted to relocate a second-floor bathroom and replace a dozen windows, according to Department of Building Inspection permits. Farrell estimated the renovation would cost $455,000.

All that work takes time. But according to one highly placed source, Farrell did not want to wait.

Instead, Farrell, who had stepped down as mayor in July 2018, allegedly called a staffer in Mayor London Breed’s office and asked to speed up approvals for housing permits he planned to file. Depending on the timing of any such request for permit expediting, Farrell may have been afoul of a city ethics law.

The accusation comes from Breed herself, shared exclusively with The Standard.

“There was a phone call because the permits were delayed. He was doing a home remodel for some new place he was moving into,” Breed said in an interview.

Breed — who is running for reelection against Farrell and others — said she refused the request. Even today, two things irk her about that call.

For one, Breed said, it was ethically murky: “You don’t call the mayor asking for a favor like that when you’re a former mayor.” Secondly, Farrell hadn’t offered help after his exit from the mayor’s office. “This whole time I’ve not even heard from him, except when he wanted his permit expedited,” Breed said.

Farrell denied the allegation.

“Let me be crystal clear: any insinuation or accusation that I called Mayor Breed’s or City staff to receive preferential treatment is a bold face lie,” Farrell said in a statement.

After he bought his home in 2020, he called a longtime friend who was working in the mayor’s office to ask how long his planned permits would take, Farrell said.