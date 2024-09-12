In a statement on Thursday, Breed’s challenger in the November election, former Supervisor Mark Farrell, called for Breed to fire Davis. He also called for a federal investigation into the Dream Keeper Initiative and Breed’s role in the program.

After presenting evidence of the relationship to the mayor’s office, The Standard was informed that Davis has been put on leave. The mayor will be naming an interim director for the Human Rights Commission.

In 2021 and 2022, Sheryl Davis, the city’s Human Rights Commission head, approved contracts worth a total of $1.5 million with the local nonprofit Collective Impact, which is run by James Spingola. In interviews, the pair acknowledged having a close personal relationship, which Davis has never formally disclosed — despite rules that require such a disclosure.

A San Francisco department head signed off on multiple six-figure contracts directed to a nonprofit led by a man with whom she shared a home address and car, The Standard has learned.

In fall 2022, after signing off on the $1.5 million in contracts, Davis wrote a letter recusing herself from working on grants related to Spingola’s nonprofit. Although she did not mention her connection to Spingola in the letter, she wrote that she wanted “to avoid any concerns about favoritism,” adding that she led the nonprofit herself before taking her city job.

Since then, her department has continued to issue contracts to Collective Impact, which runs programs for low-income and at-risk youth in the Western Addition. Davis signed off on funds for the nonprofit to distribute as mini-grants to small organizations in the Black community, and to support those groups with organizational development.

While city employees don’t need to disclose a “mere acquaintance” who has a financial interest in one of their decisions, they must flag the relationship if it involves a “family member or a personal friend,” according to local regulations.

Paul Melbostad, who served on the city’s Ethics Commission from 1995 to 2003, called the implications of the relationship between Davis and Spingola “quite serious” and said that they were “definitely” a violation of the city’s disclosure requirements.

“Clearly, if you live with someone, regardless of whether you’re in a romantic or sexual relationship, this goes so far as she would even personally benefit,” said Melbostad. “If [Spingola’s] organization gets more money, then they have more money to pay its executive director, which means more money coming into her household.”