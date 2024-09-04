Facing questions over how a program meant to support San Francisco’s Black community has spent its money, Sheryl Davis, head of the Dream Keeper Initiative, has asked for a full audit.

In a letter dated Sept. 4 that was obtained by The Standard, Davis asks San Francisco Controller Greg Wagner to investigate spending across all city departments that manage Dream Keeper Initiative money and report on the program’s funds, operations, and performance.

The audit request comes as the Dream Keeper Initiative — which was spurred during the nationwide racial reckoning that followed the 2020 murder of George Floyd — is facing scrutiny over how millions of dollars have been spent.

In an interview Wednesday, Davis confirmed that she had been in conversation with the controller’s office about an audit of the Dream Keeper Initiative. She said her audit request was not in response to a specific instance of wrongdoing but, rather, to get a sense of how well the initiative is executing its work.

“We wanted to do an audit just so we can know what works and where there are challenges,” Davis said. “That money was spread out across the city. We are trying to see what each different department did.”

Led by Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Shamann Walton, city leaders in July 2020 proposed shifting money away from local law enforcement to fund economic and cultural development in San Francisco’s Black communities. Officials in February 2021 rolled out a more detailed plan, dubbed the Dream Keeper Initiative, calling for a $60 million annual investment.

In the current budget, which runs from July of this year to June 2025, Mayor London Breed scaled back Dream Keeper funding to about $45 million.