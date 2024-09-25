“It’s a very big deal,” said Joan Harrington, a nonprofit ethics expert at Santa Clara University, of Collective Impact’s filings with the state. “I don’t think there is a way to answer ‘no’ with what was going on. … That is significant that the staff answered that question in a way that appears to be untruthful.”

However, records show that Spingola shared a home with the Dream Keeper Initiative’s key decision-maker, Sheryl Davis, since at least 2021. Davis, who resigned last week as head of the city’s Human Rights Commission and personally signed off on $1.5 million in contracts to Spingola’s organization, also did not disclose her relationship with the nonprofit executive to City Hall officials, a Standard investigation found .

James Spingola’s Collective Impact, an organization that has received $7.5 million from Mayor London Breed’s flagship Dream Keeper Initiative, has said since 2021 in nonprofit renewal forms required by the California attorney general’s office that it had no conflicts of interest.

A nonprofit tied to an evolving City Hall scandal failed to inform state officials about its close ties to a former San Francisco department head and sponsored a separate organization that spent money on steakhouse dinners, liquor, and first-class flights, The Standard has learned.

In a statement to The Standard, the mayor’s office said the Dream Keeper Initiative is “actively under independent review by the Controller,” and new program spending has been paused.

After auditing a random sample of transactions from the Human Rights Commission, the city controller’s office concluded in July that Collective Impact “is not properly monitored” by Davis’ department.

Breed said she knew about Davis and Spingola’s relationship but remains committed to the Dream Keeper Initiative, which directs millions of dollars annually to support the city’s underserved Black communities. Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin, a candidate in the mayoral race to unseat Breed, has requested hearings about the scandal. Others have called for the FBI to investigate .

‘It is very difficult to defend this’

Conceived in 2020 after the murder of George Floyd, Breed and Supervisor Shamann Walton pushed for the Dream Keeper Initiative as a way to boost economic opportunities among the city’s Black community , whose population has dwindled for decades . The city has budgeted nearly $300 million for the program. Advocates say it has increased Black homeownership, helped small businesses, and created opportunities for students at historically Black colleges and universities.

Led by Jon Henry, Both Sides of the Conversation says its mission is to “increase mobilization of advancement in Black and Brown communities by providing a safe space for conscious dialogue concerning the needs, systemic barriers, resources, and remedies.” Formed in 2020, the organization has a podcast and provides mentorship to juveniles in the justice system.

The Standard has found that another nonprofit, Both Sides of the Conversation, submitted invoices for Dream Keeper Initiative funds spent on expensive meals, liquor, and travel.

Yet there were signs that some Dream Keeper funds have not been managed effectively. In February, San Francisco moved to bar Dream Keeper recipient J&J Community Resource Center from doing business with the city after officials accused the nonprofit of trying to fraudulently bill some $100,000 in charges , including ineligible expenses like alcohol, cigars, and motorcycle rentals.

The city signed a $900,000 contract for the project using a fiscal sponsorship model , with money flowing from the Dream Keeper Initiative to Collective Impact to Both Sides of the Conversation.

The Standard obtained invoices from Henry that were addressed to Spingola over a two-month period in fall 2023 as part of Both Sides of the Conversation’s project with the Dream Keeper Initiative called “ Narrative Shift ,” which intends to create “storytelling narratives for minority residents in the most underserved and underrepresented communities in San Francisco.”

In its 2021 contract with the city, Both Sides of the Conversation committed to convening “one-on-one conversations” to talk about race, provide a media outlet for local organizations to promote themselves, and host educational workshops with Dream Keeper Initiative organizations.

A spokesperson from the controller’s office, which audits city spending, told The Standard that alcohol purchases are generally not reimbursable, and any exceptions must be approved by a department accountant.

“From an ethical perspective, it is very difficult to defend this,” Santa Clara University’s Harrington said of Henry’s invoices. “Someone has to be responsible for that executive director.”

The Standard asked whether the Human Rights Commission made an exception allowing Both Sides of the Conversation to invoice alcohol. The department declined to answer that question or any others regarding the invoices for travel and dining, citing ongoing investigations of the department and its former director.

Business and first-class airfare also are not reimbursable by the city, according to its accounting policies, which allow for economy or coach fare.

When reached for comment, Henry told The Standard, “I don’t need to answer any questions” and hung up after being asked about the restaurant charges. In a Facebook post Saturday, Henry wrote, “We stand united against the Nazi media outlets that perpetuate hatred and political mudslinging targeted at our community and leaders. This coordinated attack on Black people is both real and prevalent, causing our community to suffer even more from marginalization, lack of access, and equity.”