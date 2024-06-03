“I think the objective is to push us out,” Mobley said of the Rapid Rehousing program. “I didn’t want to move to Antioch.”

She grew up in San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley and Bayview neighborhoods, but she was unable to find housing in the city through the program. The city’s homelessness department moved her to Antioch and helped furnish the apartment. But the commute and the cockroaches quickly overwhelmed her. She’s since returned to living with her dad.

Mobley was in a city-funded program called Rapid Rehousing, which provides homeless people with two-year rental subsidies in apartments across the Bay Area.

Larriesha Mobley woke up in an apartment over an hour away from her son, her friends and everything she knew. It was the first time she had housing of her own in years. But she was still far from home. The San Francisco native would have to travel to the city nearly every day to visit her son and attend appointments, but she didn’t have her own car. To make things worse, she said the new apartment was infested with cockroaches.

At the cost of roughly $26 million this year, San Francisco’s Rapid Rehousing program has temporarily housed 4,679 people between 2020 and 2023. The program is one of the city’s most frequent responses to the growing homelessness crisis.

However, the initiative is also responsible for moving over 100 Black families and individuals out of the city in the last three years. Experts and nonprofit leaders say it’s contributing to the disappearance of the city’s historic African American communities.

New data obtained by The Standard shows Black people, who make up 43% of the program’s participants, are far more likely than other groups to move outside of the city.

The data shows that just 50% of Black individuals and families in the program were housed in San Francisco, compared to 82% of white people, 79% of multiracial Hispanic or Latino people, and 59% of Hispanic or Latino people. Out of nine Asian individuals and families, eight were housed in the city. The department started tracking this data for individuals in 2021 and for families in 2023.

Those who move away from the city face being separated from their families, schools and doctors. Many once again become homeless.

Several program participants told The Standard they accepted housing out of town, only to find themselves stranded in unfamiliar cities without a car, community or support.



The program gives clients three months to find an apartment with a voucher, which usually guarantees a 70% discount on rent and doesn’t dictate where they live. But clients say finding a landlord who will accept the voucher is difficult, forcing them into distant corners of the Bay Area.