Peskin helps cops catch attacker while driving to work

Peskin said the victim looked as if he was in his 60s and “maybe homeless.”

“At which point, I was told he had been apprehended, and I drove back around and found him and identified him, and he is now under arrest,” Peskin said.

Acting fast, Peskin called 911 at 11:02 a.m., he told The Standard in a phone call, and began following the suspect in his car, remaining on the line for eight minutes.

Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin went above and beyond in his civic duties Thursday morning. As he drove toward City Hall along Van Ness Avenue, he spotted what appeared to be a homeless man being beaten and robbed.

“[The] suspect looked like a maybe late-20s caucasian male with a beard — about 5-foot-7 or 5-foot-8,” he said. “He had a big stick in his hand, two long objects in his hands which he was beating the victim [with.] I witnessed the victim hand what appeared to be — but can’t positively say — looked like a wallet.”

Peskin’s longtime political consultant, Jim Stearns, wasted no time seizing the opportunity to promote the mayoral candidate’s good deed for the day.

“He not only swims from Alcatraz, he single-handedly apprehends dangerous criminals. I mean, of course, he should be mayor,” he told The Standard by phone.

Juewels Woods, a manager at the Burger King on Van Ness Avenue, said she witnessed the assault and also called the police. She said one man hit another with a metal pipe and then ran off with some of his belongings.

“All of a sudden he slammed him in the eye,” Woods said. “Then he started screaming, and he robbed him.”