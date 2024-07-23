These software companies have access to such information from customers who are competing with one another, which critics say can help large corporate landlords influence local markets.

YieldStar, created by software developer RealPage, has become the poster child for these types of programs. The company has recently come under federal investigation for allegedly contributing to widespread price-fixing by allowing corporate landlords to use private data, such as prices, occupancy rates and specific lease start and end dates, to calculate abnormally high rents.

Last week, Supervisor Aaron Peskin, a candidate for mayor, introduced an ordinance that would make San Francisco the nation’s first city to ban the sale and use of algorithmic software programs that guide residential landlords in setting prices.

In a city desperate to court artificial intelligence for the sake of reviving its hollowed-out office sector , one use of the technology is facing serious backlash.

“Banning automated price-fixing will allow the market to work and bring down rents in San Francisco,” Peskin said in a statement. “Let’s be clear: RealPage has exacerbated our rent crisis and empowered corporate landlords to intentionally keep units vacant.”

Citing market research and pending lawsuits, Peskin’s office estimates that as much as 70% of rental housing stock in San Francisco is controlled by companies using such software.

In some cases, landlords that use YieldStar have been accused of purposely keeping units vacant, as advised by the software, in order to keep rent increases in place.

The proposed law, co-sponsored by Supervisor Connie Chan, targets the use of data not generally available to the public that can be analyzed and manipulated by algorithms.

If it passes in its current form, the ordinance would allow the city attorney and/or affected tenants to file a civil action with penalties of up to $1,000 per violation. Exempted from the ban would be software intended to establish rent or income limits for the city’s affordable housing program or products that use trade association reports of anonymous renter data.

RealPage and similar companies market their services to landlords as “revenue management” solutions. Their software collects private data from clients each day and uses this to algorithmically propose prices for available units. RealPage boasts that it can help clients outperform the market by up to 5%.