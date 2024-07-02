At the head of the table is Neveo Mosser, who was adopted into the family at a young age and whom the late Charles William Mosser—the clan’s patriarch—appointed as his successor as CEO more than two decades ago.

But as in any family business, the direction of the firm is inextricably tied to their relationships with each other.

Today, the heirs of the Mosser family, one of San Francisco’s most active and controversial residential landlords, are fighting to keep their fortune alive amid an unprecedented real estate downturn that has left no corners of the industry unscathed.

It refers to the cycle of a family that initially rolls up its sleeves to amass a great fortune, only to have the second or third generation squander it because of mismanagement or lavish spending—leaving them back where they started.

Up until this year, the siblings have enjoyed a relatively close and loving relationship, a source familiar with the family said. But as battle lines are being drawn, the family’s dirty laundry is being dragged out into public view via lawsuits and court filings.

But as multiple lenders , vendors and business partners started coming after the Mosser Companies’ assets last year, Deborah, her children and nephew—some of whom still work at the firm—suddenly turned on Neveo. In March, they asked the courts to remove him from the family trust, claiming that his decisions as its longtime leader have led it into financial ruin.

In accordance with their father’s will, his sisters Deborah Mosser and the now-deceased Kathleen Massouda each have a stake in the business, which at its height, paid them a monthly six-figure sum.

The buildup

Before it started to buckle, the Mosser empire once contained more than $1.5 billion in assets, which reportedly accounted for 5,000 tenants across 3,000 units mostly concentrated in San Francisco. A quarter of Mosser’s buildings are also located in Oakland and Los Angeles.

This saga was started over 70 years ago by Charles William Mosser, a World War II veteran turned law school dropout who found his calling in real estate. The family’s patriarch was remembered for being a voracious dealmaker, who went on to own and manage more than 35 apartment buildings and four hotels in the city by the time of his death in 2007.

Along the way he had five children, five marriages and five divorces. His two other children, Yvonne Mosser and Charles Andrew Mosser, were disinherited from the trust for unspecified reasons, according to a copy of the document provided to the superior court.

When the Mosser patriarch passed, he left Neveo Mosser to navigate a tumultuous period in real estate with the Great Financial Crisis looming. The Lembi family, for example, which was once the largest residential landlord in San Francisco, would eventually get nearly wiped out during the recession as a result of holding onto too much debt that came due at once.