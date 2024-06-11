Their situation—a master tenant ripping off subtenants to make money—isn’t uncommon in San Francisco, where housing is both competitive and expensive.

“We were shocked,” Alexandra said. “To strip so much economic power from people in a city that’s already so difficult to live in? It’s ethically wrong.”

Through a series of mishaps and suspicious behaviors, the Turcios discovered the person renting the unit to them was charging hundreds more per month than what he was paying the landlord, making thousands in profit off the sisters while living out of state.

But it didn’t take long for their happy living situation to become a headache—and ultimately spiral into a stressful, litigious mess.

When sisters Alexandra and Marjorie Turcios found a furnished, two-bedroom Mission District apartment last fall, they thought they’d stumbled upon the perfect place to call home.

“If we could go back in time, we’d totally redo everything,” Alexandra said, adding that she and her sister are sharing their story to help others avoid a similar situation. “People moving to SF should be wary of a scam like this.”

While the Turcios sisters’ case falls outside of the jurisdiction of the San Francisco Rent Board, which only adjudicates rent gouging in pre-1979 buildings, they’re fighting back by taking their former master tenant to small claims court.

“Of course it’s unethical, but this is one of the inherent problems of capitalism: Capitalism doesn’t require ethics,” said Tom Elke , a tenant rights attorney in San Francisco. In buildings without rent stabilization, master tenants can charge as much as they can find someone willing to pay.

In most cases, master tenants in non-rent controlled buildings can legally charge whatever they want—even if it gouges the people living there. Tenant rights advocates say the status quo can tacitly encourage profiteering.

Joseph Tobener , a longtime San Francisco tenant rights lawyer, said he’s dealt with hundreds of such cases over the years. Tenants have pretty robust protections in rent-controlled properties, which includes most buildings constructed before June 13, 1979, he said. But in homes without rent control? Not so much.

A nasty surprise

The sisters initially assumed that Chen either owned the apartment or had rented it to them with the owner’s blessing. In fact, he was subleasing it out without the landlord’s knowledge, they say.

The situation came to a head in May, when the women met the owner of the apartment, who had decided to sell the unit. She hadn’t realized that Chen had sublet the apartment, the sisters say, and disclosed the total rent she was charging for it.

When they asked Chen about rent restitution, he indicated that it wasn’t his decision to make. His response was the ultimate red flag.

Then, when the building had a boiler problem in April that meant the loss of hot water for a week, the sisters were forced to shower at the gym or at friends’ houses.

One of the first signs something was wrong was that the sisters were unable to buzz guests or deliveries up to their fifth-floor apartment at 380 14th St. Instead, the notifications would go to their ostensible landlord, Kevin Chen, who insisted that he get them on his phone.

“When she heard what we were paying, her jaw dropped,” Alexandra said.

Chen had charged them $4,500 for the two-bedroom, while he was only paying $3,800. Over the eight months that the Turcios sisters lived there, they say they paid Chen an excess of more than $5,000 over his rental costs.

The property owner terminated Chen’s lease when she discovered what he was doing, and the women scrambled to move out a month earlier than expected. While the owner was open to issuing a new lease, Marjorie, who works in education, had already planned to move out of San Francisco—primarily because of the expensive cost of living.

The duo tried and failed to get Chen to return a portion of the excess money he charged by appealing to his better angels, but he refused. After consulting with several lawyers, they decided to take Chen to small claims court to try to win back their cash.

The sisters filed a complaint on May 23 and are seeking $8,391 in restitution, including special damages, abrupt moving fees, additional living costs and the overcharge.

“It’s not just about the money. It’s about the principle,” Alexandra said. “I want other people to be able to learn from this situation.”

Through a lawyer, Chen denied any wrongdoing.