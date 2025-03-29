In the wine and liquor section, Kim and Lee stopped to peruse the impressive selection of sool, or Korean rice wines. They picked up a bottle of Sang Makgeolli ($22), brewed by Newwave Brewing Co. in Los Angeles, and stopped to admire the store’s lineup of Tokki Soju, which was founded in Brooklyn and has developed a “cult following” in Korea. But if you’re looking for an everyday bottle of soju, that’d be the Jinro is Back ($27/pack of 6), Lee said. The Korean brand is a reinterpretation of a soju from the ’70s and ’80s, with retro branding starring a vibrant blue frog.

Next up was the bulk section, where you can grab the Gompyo wheat flour if you want the stuff Lee’s grandmother and mom swear by, and the high-quality Sempio 701 soy sauce for at-home marinades. We then arrived at the store’s back wall, where a line of stalls served hot snacks including mandu, or dumplings, and massive vegetable pancakes. A smiling gentleman handrolling wrappers for steamed jijim mandoo kept a steady flow of buns coming out of the kitchen. Hot and greasy eomuk, or fish cakes studded with octopus ($2.50) or filled with mozzarella cheese ($2.50), made a perfect midmorning snack. “A lot of stores sell these things cold,” Kim said. “This is an upgrade to be able to eat them hot.”