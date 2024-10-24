In Eat Here Now, we serve up the newest, the buzziest, or simply the rediscovered in SF food. If you can pick only one place to eat at this week — go here.

Descending the black-and-white marbled staircase to the new underground AB Steak by chef Akira Back is like falling down a rabbit hole that transports you from Union Square to the Vegas Strip.

Inside the luxurious space, remixed ’80s hits thump over the speakers. At the center of the long room, a circular wine case stretches from floor to ceiling. If it weren’t for the smoky smell of grilled meat in the air, you might think you were in a nightclub.