In Eat Here Now, we serve up the newest, the buzziest, or simply the rediscovered in SF food. If you can pick only one place to eat at this week — go here.

A simple sign hangs above the doorway at 1775 Fulton St., with one word written in curling, silver letters: Altamirano. The name might not ring any bells. But it should, because it’s the eighth Bay Area restaurant from Carlos Altamirano, San Francisco’s Peruvian food king.

For a chef who has been opening restaurants for 20 years and operates three others in the city — Mochica, Piqueos, and Sanguchon — Altamarino is incredibly modest. He exudes an air of tranquility. With his name attached, though, this latest project is his most personal and ambitious. “This one feels different,” he says. “I feel proud. This is me.”