The main attractions land on the table alongside a metal bowl of sticky white rice. Unlike dinner, which can be a smoky tableside affair at which you cook your food, lunch is prepared for you. (If you ask me, it’s another point in favor of going during the day; I don’t relish heading into afternoon meetings smelling of grilled meat.) The lunch portions are smaller but not scant. My dining companion and I worked our way through about half of the sweet-soy marinated beef and spicy gochujang-flavored pork before throwing in the towel.