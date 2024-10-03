My companions are already swooning. But then an entree arrives that makes the whole table go nuts. An Umpqua Valley lamb shank ($39), braised till buttery, is cooked in the style of northern China — well, kinda. Per usual, Park takes liberties, slow-cooking the lamb with Sichuan peppercorns, cumin, thyme, curry powder, and palm sugar and placing it atop smoky roasted eggplant. The sauce is deeply addictive and served with roti for mopping. It took him a month to perfect the recipe. “Not having culinary training, it takes me a while to get there,” he says. He intends to soon swap out the shank for lamb neck ($32), which will have an even more rich, gelatinous texture.

A heart-on-sleeve guy, Park clearly wants his restaurant to be more than just delicious; he wants it to be a part of the community. He spends the evening stopping at tables to say hi, dropping off food for guests to taste. After all, this is his labor of love, his side of town. The freckle-dusted chef’s family immigrated from South Korea in 1986, when he was 3. “We actually lived in a liquor store that my parents worked at in the Outer Sunset,” he says. “We didn’t even have a proper bathroom.” Eventually, they moved to a house down the street. Park and his family still reside on this block.



The restaurant is full and lively on the night I’m there, but sometimes, as at so many restaurants in the city these days, it is not. Sung says he and his wife have sunk their life’s savings into Kothai, and though it has been a fraught couple of years — he knew it would be hard, but maybe not this hard — he remains a San Francisco romantic. “I’m excited about everything still,” he says. “I’m so grateful when people choose our place to connect.”