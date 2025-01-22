Here’s a rundown of how some of the orders could affect San Francisco.

Many delivered on campaign promises to tamp down illegal immigration and attack the “woke” agenda. The controversial measures are sure to spark legal battles — some already have — but nonetheless signal the start of a seismic shift in White House policy.

Shutting the U.S.-Mexico border

Most illicit narcotics enter the U.S. through established ports of entry, Ciccarone said; traffickers store drugs in hidden compartments of trucks that carry legal goods across the border.

“The border is porous to drugs because the border is porous to free trade,” said Dr. Daniel Ciccarone, a professor of family community medicine at UCSF who has written extensively about the narcotics trade.

Could the policies stymie the flow of fentanyl into San Francisco? Probably not, experts say.

Trump on Monday ordered the construction of a border wall and told the military to “ seal the borders ,” citing a “large-scale invasion” of foreign criminals trafficking “deadly narcotics and other illicit materials.”

Keith Humphreys, a Stanford psychiatry professor who studies illicit drugs, said one border measure that might make a difference is the implementation of technology that can rapidly scan trucks for secret cargo. Still, he said, “the return on investment dissipates very quickly after routine enforcement.”

“There’s a little bit of mythology about the mules who swallow the drugs,” Ciccarone said. “But if that’s still happening, it’s a small part of the trade.”

He added that narcotics are rarely smuggled by people crossing remote stretches of desert on foot — the focus of Trump’s immigration policies.

Designating cartels as terrorist organizations

Any successful cartel crackdown would require Mexican law enforcement to work with U.S. authorities, he said. But even that might not work.

“It just comes down to the basics,” Ciccarone said. “Is that just rhetoric, or can we put some teeth into that?”

OK, fine, but Trump also designated international drug cartels as terrorist organizations. Could that stop the flow of fentanyl?

“I want supply control to be successful,” he added of Trump’s policies, but “the odds are against them.”

The best way to stop the flow of drugs across the border is to end “the demand problem,” Ciccarone said. That means investing in U.S. treatment and recovery programs.

Mexican law enforcement, Humphreys said, “is not that powerful. Maybe they could take down one cartel if they put all their resources into it.”

Ending birthright citizenship

One of Trump’s most controversial orders is an effort to end the legal right to citizenship of any child born on U.S. soil, regardless of the parents’ immigration status.

Most legal experts agree that birthright citizenship is enshrined in the U.S. Constitution, established in part by an 1898 Supreme Court ruling in the case of a San Francisco-born man of Chinese heritage.

The executive order is sure to face a lengthy legal battle, which has already started thanks to a 22-state lawsuit joined by California.

It could have drastic effects in the Bay Area, which is home to a large number of skilled workers on H-1B visas, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Trump’s order axes birthright citizenship in two scenarios: 1) When a child’s mother is “unlawfully” in the U.S. and the father is not a citizen or lawful permanent resident, and 2) when the mother is in the U.S. lawfully but temporarily (this would include H-1B workers) and the father is not a citizen or permanent resident.

Bill Ong Hing, a professor and associate dean at the University of San Francisco School of Law, said children born in either of those scenarios would technically be subject to deportation. His “hunch” is that children of H-1B workers could be folded into their parents’ visa packages, but he added that the Trump administration has outlined few specifics.