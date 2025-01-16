SF salami scion charged with assaulting Capitol cops on Jan. 6

A man whose family has made celebrated Italian sausages in San Francisco for generations has been arrested by the FBI on suspicion of assaulting police officers during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

Frank Peter Molinari Giorgi Jr., 36, was charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers and obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder — both felonies — as well as several misdemeanors. He was arrested Wednesday in San Francisco, where he lives.