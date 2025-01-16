SF salami scion charged with assaulting Capitol cops on Jan. 6

A man whose family has made celebrated Italian sausages in San Francisco for generations has been arrested by the FBI on suspicion of assaulting police officers during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.
Frank Peter Molinari Giorgi Jr., 36, was charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers and obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder — both felonies — as well as several misdemeanors. He was arrested Wednesday in San Francisco, where he lives.
Giorgi’s family owns Molinari & Sons, which has made award-winning salami since 1896. The company’s website says Giorgi started working for the Yosemite Avenue business in 2006. (According to SFGate, the popular Molinari Delicatessen in North Beach is no longer owned by the family but continues to sell specialty cured meats of the same name.)
Federal prosecutors allege that the salami scion charged into and struck in the head a Capitol Police officer before disappearing into the crowd at the Capitol’s West Plaza amid the chaos on the day the Senate certified the results of the 2020 election.
About two hours later, in the Capitol’s Upper West Terrace, Giorgi allegedly pushed against cops and pulled an officer to the ground by the head and neck.
Giorgi was recorded in video footage and by body-worn cameras, prosecutors said in a statement. In the first scuffle with police, he was seen wearing a red knit cap, black hoodie, jeans, and a backpack, according to court documents. In the second, he wore a yellow knit cap.
The FBI in June 2023 received a tip that identified Giorgi as a rioter, court records said.
Flight records show that Giorgi traveled aboard Southwest Airlines from Oakland International Airport to Baltimore Washington International Airport on Jan. 4, 2021, and returned Jan. 7.
There have been at least 1,583 people arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 tumult, the DOJ said. President-elect Trump has said he would pardon rioters.
Besides the felony charges, Giorgi is accused of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.
Attempts to reach Giorgi and his family Thursday were unsuccessful.