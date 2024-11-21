An infamous participant in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol will be leading a new San Francisco Republican group.

Daniel Goodwyn, 36, has been elected president of the San Francisco chapter of the California Republican Assembly. The new branch of the state-wide organization is expected to be chartered in January.

Goodwyn’s participation in the insurrection was widely publicized. He was seen on a livestream inside the Capitol alongside other Donald Trump supporters who stormed the building in defiance of the 2020 election loss, according to federal prosecutors.

A web developer and self-proclaimed Proud Boy — the far-right, militant organization whose members were involved in the Jan. 6 attack — Goodwyn pleaded guilty to the criminal charge of entering and remaining in a restricted building and in 2023 was sentenced to 60 days in jail.