A cadre of immigration rights groups led by the American Civil Liberties Union filed a similar legal challenge Monday in federal district court in New Hampshire.

The lawsuit challenges Trump’s executive order, signed Monday, that seeks to end birthright citizenship, a right granted by the Constitution’s 14th Amendment to anyone born in the United States. Trump’s executive order follows promises he made on the campaign trail, part of a crackdown he intends to carry out that includes mass deportations of undocumented immigrants.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump, the opening shot of what will likely be a barrage of legal challenges from Democrats against the new Republican administration.

In Bonta’s lawsuit, a coalition of states, including California, New Jersey, and Massachusetts, argues that Trump’s order should be immediately blocked because it violates both the 14th Amendment and Section 1401 of the Immigration and Nationality Act. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

“The President’s executive order attempting to rescind birthright citizenship is blatantly unconstitutional and quite frankly, un-American,” Bonta said in a statement. “The President has overstepped his authority by a mile with this order, and we will hold him accountable.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Immigration experts say Trump faces a difficult road in ending birthright citizenship.

The legal protection is rooted in the 14th Amendment, which was ratified in 1868 to grant citizenship to formerly enslaved people.