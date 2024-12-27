Loomer blasted Sriram Krishnan — Donald Trump’s new senior artificial intelligence policy adviser — for a November tweet in which he suggested removing country caps on green cards.

The rhetorical battle over skilled immigration — sparked by a misleading tweet from a known conspiracy theorist and fueled by internet pundits who apparently had nothing better to do on Christmas Day — has pitted Silicon Valley MAGA bros against the movement’s far-right hardliners.

It’s Trumper on Trumpie in the MAGA battleground of X, where supporters of the president-elect are waging a civil war over racist jabs about Indian tech workers and absurd takes on visa policies.

Anything to remove country caps for green cards / unlock skilled immigration would be huge. https://t.co/21toGtW5lS

Krishnan was, until recently, a general partner at the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and led product teams at Microsoft, Facebook, and Twitter. He was also co-host of the biggest show on Clubhouse, the short-lived audio hangout app.

“Deeply disturbing,” Loomer wrote. “How will [we] control immigration in our country and promote America First innovation when Trump appointed this guy who wants to REMOVE all restrictions on green card caps in the United States.”

Loomer’s tweet was false. Krishnan suggested removing per-country limits, not doing away with the overall cap on green cards issued each year.

But it nevertheless unleashed a torrent of far-right outrage.

“It was white Europeans who created the American Dream,” Loomer wrote. “Don’t talk to me as an American citizen about INNOVATION when we actually have running water and indoor plumbing here in America.”

“Did any of y’all vote for this Indian to run America?” another right-wing account captioned a photo of Krishnan.

The Silicon Valley MAGA sect was quick to circle the wagons as the discourse turned to H-1B visas, which allow highly skilled migrants to work in the U.S. and serve as one of the primary pathways to winning a green card.

“Sriram has been a U.S. citizen for a decade,” wrote David Sacks, the San Francisco-based investor and Trump backer. “He’s advising on AI policy. He will have no influence over U.S. immigration policy. These attacks have become crude, and not in the holiday spirit.”